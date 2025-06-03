Watch CBS News
Man stabbed, critically injured after argument in Streeterville, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in the Streeterville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

CPD said the victim was walking with a group of people at about 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Illinois St. when they were approached by another group of people. An argument ensued.

Police said a man in that second group pulled out a "sharp object" and used it to damage a car belonging to a woman. The man then stabbed the 20-year-old victim in the lower abdomen.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The stabbed fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one is currently in custody and an investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. 

