Man stabbed, shot with BB gun during fight in Park Ridge; suspect in custody

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed in Park Ridge Friday evening, according to police.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing, in the 300 block of Grant Place.

Arriving officers located the victim, a 25-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds. He was treated by Park Ridge paramedics and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

The stabbing suspect, identified as Juan Ramirez, was also located at the scene and placed into custody without incident.

Investigation into the incident revealed Ramirez had allegedly been involved in a fight with the victim over a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. During the altercation, Ramirez pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Ramirez then proceeded to use a BB gun to shoot the victim several times, police said.

He is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery.

He was held for a bond hearing.