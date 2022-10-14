Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed, robbed after argument on CTA Belmont Red Line stop

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigate after man stabbed, robbed on CTA Belmont Red Line Stop
Police investigate after man stabbed, robbed on CTA Belmont Red Line Stop 01:07

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed following an argument on the CTA Belmont Red Line Train Thursday night.

Police said the man, 25, was arguing with two unknown men while riding the train, in the 900 block of West Belmont around 10:10 p.m.

The victim and the two men exited at the Belmont stop and proceeded down the stairs to the mezzanine where one of the suspects produced a sharp object and swung it at the victim – making contact.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim's wallet, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 6:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.