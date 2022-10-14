Man stabbed, robbed after argument on CTA Belmont Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed following an argument on the CTA Belmont Red Line Train Thursday night.

Police said the man, 25, was arguing with two unknown men while riding the train, in the 900 block of West Belmont around 10:10 p.m.

The victim and the two men exited at the Belmont stop and proceeded down the stairs to the mezzanine where one of the suspects produced a sharp object and swung it at the victim – making contact.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim's wallet, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.