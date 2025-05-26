Man critically hurt after being stabbed by pair during fight in River North, police say

Pair stabs man during fight in River North

Pair stabs man during fight in River North

A 22-year-old man was critically wounded after being stabbed during a fight Sunday night in River North.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North State Street.

Chicago police said the victim was walking down the sidewalk when he passed two people, a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, and an argument ensued.

The argument turned into a fight, during which the victim fell to the ground, police said.

The pair then stabbed the victim once in the back. As he started to run away, they stabbed him two more times.

Responding officers placed the man and girl in custody.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim. He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.