Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically hurt after being stabbed by pair during fight in River North, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pair stabs man during fight in River North
Pair stabs man during fight in River North 00:34

A 22-year-old man was critically wounded after being stabbed during a fight Sunday night in River North.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North State Street.

Chicago police said the victim was walking down the sidewalk when he passed two people, a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, and an argument ensued.

The argument turned into a fight, during which the victim fell to the ground, police said.

The pair then stabbed the victim once in the back. As he started to run away, they stabbed him two more times.

Responding officers placed the man and girl in custody.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim. He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.