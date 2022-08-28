Man stabbed during robbery on Red Line platform in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA's issue with crime continues. Chicago Police say a man was robbed and stabbed on a Red Line platform in the Loop overnight, not far fro where a woman was shot a night earlier at State and Lake.

In two days police say there have been at least two violent assaults on the CTA's Red Line -- part of the trend CBS 2 has been tracking for months.

Police say this last one happened at the State and Lake stop, but when CBS 2 asked the CTA for comment they said their cameras do not show anything that happened there at all.

But police stand by their narrative. They say a 44-year-old man was standing on the Red Line platform when four unknown men came up to him, and one of them took out some sort of sharp object and stabbed him.

They took whatever that 44-year-old man had on him, stabbing him multiple times in the torse.

The attackers fled while the victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition around 2:30 a.m.

Just about 24 hours earlier, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the knee while riding the Red Line. She was shot by an unkown person after an argument.

CBS 2 decided to compare aggravated assaults in Chicaggo to two other major cities with large transit systems -- New York and Washington, D.C.

Chicago has just over 224 miles of train tracks. In July police said there were 19 aggravated assaults. In D.C. tracks are about 100 miles shorter and 13 aggravated assault cases in July. And New York has 842 miles of subway track -- the most by far -- and 38 felony assaults that month.

That means that even though New York has almost four times the track as Chicago, it only has two times the violent assaults.

In the latest cases noted in Chicago, police have yet to make any arrests.