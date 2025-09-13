Man stabbed during fight inside CTA Red Line train on South Side, police say

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight on the city's South Side Saturday evening.

The stabbing happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the 47th Street station in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

Preliminary information indicated that the victim was fighting with another unknown man inside the train car. That's when the man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body.

The suspect left the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.