Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

Adam Harrington
Todd Feurer
A man is dead after being stabbed in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

At 7:53 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, near Drake Avenue, for a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police learned the man had gotten into a fight with another man who stabbed him and ran off.

The victim, 34-year-old Juan Carlos Tello-Suarez, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Grand Central Area detectives were investigating. Police were questioning a person of interest Wednesday morning.

