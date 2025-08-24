Police seek man who allegedly stabbed pregnant woman in Montgomery, Illinois

Man wanted in connection with stabbing pregnant woman in Montgomery, Illinois

Man wanted in connection with stabbing pregnant woman in Montgomery, Illinois

Man wanted in connection with stabbing pregnant woman in Montgomery, Illinois

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they said stabbed a pregnant woman Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Jericho Road for a report of a stabbing around 8:30 a.m. and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She and her unborn child were taken to Rush Copley Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Their condition was stabilized according to police.

They're searching for 39-year-old Ricardo Perez-Fuentes in connection with the stabbing. Police said he fled the scene in an unknown manner and remains at large.

He is described as a Hispanic man, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored jacket.

Ricardo Perez-Fuentes Montgomery Police Department

Police said the victim knew him. He is believed to be an ex-boyfriend, and the attack was targeted.

The department is urging the public not to approach Perez-Fuentes, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information, including his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Lindholm at 331-212-9050 or email llindholm@ci.montgomery.il.us.