Authorities seek man who robbed 2 banks in Chicago Heights, Oak Forest in an hour

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who robbed two banks on Friday in the south suburbs.

The suspect first robbed the Old National Bank on Dixie Highway in Chicago Heights, then, about an hour later, the Fifth Third Bank on Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest.

Witnesses at both locations say he pulled out a silver handgun, demanded money, then fled the scene on foot.

He is described as an African-American man who was wearing light-colored jeans and a grey shirt.

The suspect first robbed the Old National Bank on Dixie Highway in Chicago Heights, then, about an hour later, the Fifth Third Bank on Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest. FBI

Anyone with information or video footage of the robberies is asked to contact Detective William Engle or Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.      

