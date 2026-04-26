Chicago police release photo of man wanted in South Side double homicide last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection with a double homicide on the city's South Side last month.

The incident occurred on March 24, around 11:18 p.m, in the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Police said two men were outside when they were approached by five unknown men, one of whom, during the encounter, opened fire. It was unclear how many individuals were armed or who specifically discharged a weapon, police said at the time.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The suspects then fled on foot toward 79th Street.

Police released a photo of one of the suspects, identified as a Black male between 16 and 22 years old. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a dark colored hooded sweater and dark pants.

Chicago police are seeking the suspect above in connection with a double homicide in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on March 24, 2026. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-7-47-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK193204.