Man slashed during fight on CTA Blue Line train

A man was slashed during a fight on a CTA Blue Line train early Sunday.

Chicago police said at 6 a.m., a 32-year-old man was on a train when he got into a fight with another man. The second man took out a knife and swung it at the first man, who was slashed in the left hand.

The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition, police said.

The address at which police said the attack happened is near the Grand Avenue Blue Line station, though earlier reports indicated that it happened near the Logan Square station.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.