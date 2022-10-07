Man shot while outside in Wrightwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Wrightwood neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of West 80th Place around 5:33 a.m.

Police said the man, 31, was outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was shot in the back and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.