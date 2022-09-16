Watch CBS News
Man shot, wounded near Clark Street and Irving Park Road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening near Clark Street and Irving Park Road in Lakeview.

The crime scene is just a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. The Cubs were not playing Thursday night.

The Fire Department said the victim was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Information from police was not immediately available.

