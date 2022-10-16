Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m.

Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in his direction from an unknown car.

The victim was shot in the right foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 2:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.