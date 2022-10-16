Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m.

Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in his direction from an unknown car.

The victim was shot in the right foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.