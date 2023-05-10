South Shore shooting: Man shot to death during argument outside fast-food restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed outside a fast-food restaurant in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place.

Police say the unidentified victim was arguing with another man who then fired shots.

He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are investigating.