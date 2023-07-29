Chicago Shooting: Man shot to death during altercation in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed during a fight in Little Village Friday night, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Luther Street.

Police said the victim, identified as 61-year-old Jeronimo Lenin by the Medical Examiner's Office, was in a fight with an unknown suspect. Both produced handguns and the suspect shot the victim one time in the head.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A handgun was recovered on the scene.

No arrests were made.