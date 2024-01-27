Man found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot to death in the South Side's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Saturday morning.

At 2:50 a.m., police were called to the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue for shots fired. They found a 28-year-old man unresponsive on the ground.

Police said the man had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A handgun was found lying next to the man, police said.

No one was in custody Saturday morning. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.