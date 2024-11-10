Watch CBS News
Man shot to death at suburban Chicago bar, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed following an altercation at a bar in Wheeling, according to police.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Social Bar and Grill at 401 East Dundee.

Arriving officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was then taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died.

Witnesses and bystanders said an altercation led to the shooting, with the gunman leaving the scene after the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Wheeling police said officers and investigators are actively pursuing leads while the social services team is preparing to notify family members.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting the Wheeling Police Department Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 847-459-2632.

No further information was immediately available.

