Man shot twice while standing inside Chicago South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after being shot at a gas station in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago police say that the victim was standing inside the BP station in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue Tuesday just before midnight when three unknown people approached.

One of them fired gunshots, striking the victim twice in the abdomen before all three fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center by Chicago fire crews in critical condition.

As of Wednesday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.