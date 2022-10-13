Watch CBS News
Man shot while sleeping inside vehicle in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while sleeping in a car in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of South King Drive.

Police said a man, 37, related he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car when an unknown suspect fired shots.

The victim was shot in the lower back and dropped off at Trinity Hospital before being transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:11 AM

