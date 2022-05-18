Man shot, seriously wounded while driving in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, 23 was driving on the 6800 block of South Hermitage, around 12:26 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital and is listed in serious condition with three gunshot wounds -- one in both arms and one in the back.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.