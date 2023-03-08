Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: Suspect shoots man on CTA bus in Chatham after altercation

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot in the stomach while he was in the doorway of a CTA bus Wednesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

A 34-year-old man got into an argument on the bus in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 1:30 p.m.,  when they started fighting, according to police.

The other person pulled out a gun and shot the man as the two were getting off through the rear door of the bus, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say whether a suspect was in custody.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 2:36 PM

