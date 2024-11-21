Man shot outside liquor store in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Man shot near liquor store in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Man shot near liquor store in Vernon Hills, Illinois

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on north suburban Vernon Hills Thursday night were investigating a shooting outside a liquor store.

It happened near the Liquor Barn, located in the Hawthorn Hills Square shopping center, at 700 N. Milwaukee Ave. at Townline Road. The shooting stemmed from a conflict between two people who knew each other, police said.

One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The shooter remained at large Thursday night. Police asked people to avoid the area while they investigated, but said preliminary information indicated no ongoing threat to the public.