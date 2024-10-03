Man shot while leaving residence on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was hurt after he was shot while leaving a residence early Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said that just before 2 a.m., the victim was approached in the 2800 block of South Kolin Avenue by someone wearing all black, who then fired shots and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim waved down officers nearby and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.