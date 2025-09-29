Man shot, killed in city's South Chicago neighborhood

Watch CBS News
By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Police were investigating Monday after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in the South Chicago neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 8300 block of South Baker Avenue — a northwest-southeast diagonal street that runs alongside Russell Square Park in the section of the South Chicago community known as The Bush.

Police said the unidentified victim, age not specified, was outside when two people came up and fired shots in his direction. The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody as of the midday hours Monday. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

