Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side early Monday.

At 6:51 a.m., a 45-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when at least one person came up and shot him, police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest and once in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Monday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue