Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side early Monday.

At 6:51 a.m., a 45-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when at least one person came up and shot him, police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest and once in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Monday.