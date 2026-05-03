Man, 31, shot and killed in Dollar Tree parking lot in Joliet, Illinois, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in a Dollar Tree parking lot in Joliet, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

Joliet police said just before 2 a.m., an officer in the area heard multiple gunshots coming from the nearby Dollar Tree parking lot in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue.

Police said officers immediately responded and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by the Joliet Fire Department to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's identity was not released as of Sunday morning.



Multiple spent shell casings and a handgun were recovered in the parking lot. Two unoccupied vehicles and a nearby dispensary were also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.