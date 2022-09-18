Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop

Man shot, killed in crowd in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.

Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.