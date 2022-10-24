Man shot, killed in hallway outside his apartment in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night.

Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.

That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made.