Man shot, killed in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Brighton Park early Thursday morning.
The victim, who was approximately 36 years old, was inside of a vehicle when he was struck in the head by gunfire in the 3900 block of South Western Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chicago police.
Police said they don't know if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or at a hospital.
No offenders are in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Police provided no further details.
