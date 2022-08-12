Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Brighton Park early Thursday morning.

The victim, who was approximately 36 years old, was inside of a vehicle when he was struck in the head by gunfire in the 3900 block of South Western Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to Chicago police.

Police said they don't know if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or at a hospital.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 3:27 PM

