Man shot, injured trying to stop catalytic converter theft in West Rogers Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) --  In West Rogers Park, an attempt to steal a catalytic converter ended with a man being shot.

It happened at 6 a.m. on Monday in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, just north of Touhy. Police said a 54-year-old man saw a man underneath his Toyota Prius.

The victim walked up to several people near the car. Then, one man shot the victim several times before they all ran away. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. He's now in fair condition. 

Police do not have anyone in custody.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 11:23 AM

