Thief shoots man after being caught stealing items from his car in North Center, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded by someone he caught taking property from his car in the North Center community Thursday afternoon.

At 4:46 p.m., the 57-year-old victim was in a house in the 2000 block of West Oakdale Avenue, near Leavitt Street, when he heard loud noises coming from outside, police said.

The man went outside and found another man stealing property from his car, which was parked on the street. Police did not immediately confirm reports that the thief was stealing a catalytic converter.

The thief took out a gun and shot the victim, police said. The victim – who has a Firearm Owners Identification Card and a concealed carry license – in turn took out his own gun and fired shots at the thief, police said.

The thief got into a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.