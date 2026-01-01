Man shot in leg inside Chicago Loop apartment, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot inside an apartment in the Loop on New Year's morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said the 37-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Hospital after being shot in the leg. He was listed in fair condition.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting may have occurred inside an apartment.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.