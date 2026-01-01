Watch CBS News
Man shot in leg inside Chicago Loop apartment, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot inside an apartment in the Loop on New Year's morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said the 37-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Hospital after being shot in the leg. He was listed in fair condition.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting may have occurred inside an apartment.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

