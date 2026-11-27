A 56-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot on the city's Southwest Side on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim was standing near a vehicle when he suffered multiple gunshots to the head as an unknown number of suspects fired shots at each other. They then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

No further information was released.