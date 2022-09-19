Man shot in head in car on Madison Street in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

At 3:28 p.m., the 40-year-old man was inside a car in the 5900 block of West Madison Street when someone shot him from another car.

The victim was shot in the head and crashed his car after the shooting.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.

The gunman sped off in the car from which he fired, and no one was in custody late Monday.

Detectives are investigating.