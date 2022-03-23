Man shot in face, killed in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the face and killed Tuesday evening in South Shore.
At 6:23 p.m., the 33-year-old man was on the corner of 74th Street and Jeffery Boulevard when someone came up and shot him.
The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives are investigating.
