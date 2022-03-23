Watch CBS News

Man shot in face, killed in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the face and killed Tuesday evening in South Shore.

At 6:23 p.m., the 33-year-old man was on the corner of 74th Street and Jeffery Boulevard when someone came up and shot him.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.