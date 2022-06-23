Man shot during robbery in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot during a robbery in River North early Thursday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police said the 26-yera-old man was standing outside in the 500 block of North State Street when a man approached with a gun.

The offender demanded the 26-year-old's belongings. Police said the victim refused and the offender shot him in the wrist during a "physical struggle."

The victim was shot in the wrist. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

CBS 2 has been reporting on an increase in violence in River North. There has been uptick in violent crime across the downtown area, specifically here in River North, where we are seeing aggravated assaults, aggravated batteries, criminal sexual assaults, and motor vehicle thefts at all times highs since 2015.