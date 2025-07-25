Watch CBS News
Man critically hurt after being shot during argument in Humboldt Park, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

A man was critically hurt after a shooting Thursday night on the city's West Side.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grand Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was found by police with a gunshot wound to his hip and ankle. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A witness told officers there was an argument between the victim and the gunman before the shooting occurred.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody. Area 5 detectives are investigating.

