Man critically hurt after being shot during argument in Humboldt Park, police say

Argument leads to man shot in Humboldt Park, police say

Argument leads to man shot in Humboldt Park, police say

Argument leads to man shot in Humboldt Park, police say

A man was critically hurt after a shooting Thursday night on the city's West Side.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grand Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was found by police with a gunshot wound to his hip and ankle. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A witness told officers there was an argument between the victim and the gunman before the shooting occurred.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody. Area 5 detectives are investigating.