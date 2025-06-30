Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot during argument in Grand Crossing neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot during an argument on the city's South Side.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 79th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was outside arguing with an unknown man who then shot at the victim, hitting him multiple times about the body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the shooter left the scene on a bicycle and is not in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.