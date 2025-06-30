Man shot during argument in Grand Crossing neighborhood, police say

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot during an argument on the city's South Side.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 79th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was outside arguing with an unknown man who then shot at the victim, hitting him multiple times about the body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the shooter left the scene on a bicycle and is not in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.