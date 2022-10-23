Watch CBS News
Man, 37, shot dead inside South Side home, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A  man is shot and killed inside his home on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of West 87th Street in Ashburn around 2:05 a.m.

Police said the victim, 37, was inside the residence when he was shot by a suspect who then fled on foot.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

October 23, 2022

