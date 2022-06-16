Man shot, critically wounded while inside vehicle in North Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The victim was inside a vehicle, in the 5200 block of West Kamerling around 6:06 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back, head, and arm, and was transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.