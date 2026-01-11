Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

A man was left in critical condition early Sunday morning after being shot in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

At 5:50 a.m., the 26-year-old man was outside in the 1700 block of West Albion Avenue, near Clark Street, when he was shot in the throat, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.