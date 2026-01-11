Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was left in critical condition early Sunday morning after being shot in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

At 5:50 a.m., the 26-year-old man was outside in the 1700 block of West Albion Avenue, near Clark Street, when he was shot in the throat, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue