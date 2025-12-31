Man shot, critically wounded in broad daylight on Chicago's West Side

A man was left in critical condition Wednesday when someone opened fire from a vehicle in broad daylight in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

At 11:10 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was standing outside in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, between Fillmore Street and Roosevelt Road, when a black car went by and someone inside shot him multiple times throughout the body, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody early Wednesday afternoon. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.