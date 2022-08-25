Man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded following a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday just before noon.

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Wood Street around 11:41 a.m.

Police said a 21-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, then transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.