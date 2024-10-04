Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically hurt during attempted robbery in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot during an attempted robbery Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Muskegon Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was standing outside when an SUV approached, and an unknown male got out, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's property. 

The gunman then shot the victim about the body and fled in an unknown direction. 

It is not clear if the offender got away with any property.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

