Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed in car in Little Village
Man shot and killed in car in Little Village 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.

Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.

The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Four detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 7:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.