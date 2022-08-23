Man shot and killed in Little Village

Man shot and killed in car in Little Village

Man shot and killed in car in Little Village

Man shot and killed in car in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.

Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.

The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Four detectives were investigating.