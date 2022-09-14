Man shot after breaking window of vehicle during argument in Jeffrey Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot during an argument in Jeffrey Manor Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk, in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue around 11:30 a.m., when he engaged in an argument with a known male inside a black SUV.

During the altercation, the victim broke a window of the suspect's vehicle - who in return produced a firearm and opened fire.

The victim self-transported to Trinity Hospital with gunshot wounds to the thighs and foot in fair condition.

The offender fled northbound and is not in custody.

No other injuries or damages were reported.

Area Two detectives are investigating.