Mass Transit detectives seek to identify man who shattered glass protecting driver on CTA bus
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who shattered the glass protecting a driver on a CTA bus.
Detectives say the man shattered the glass after demanding to be let off the bus before reaching a bus stop.
The offender is described as a White man between 35 and 50 years old.
If you have any information, you can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.
