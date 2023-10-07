Watch CBS News
Mass Transit detectives seek to identify man who shattered glass protecting driver on CTA bus

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who shattered the glass protecting a driver on a CTA bus.

Detectives say the man shattered the glass after demanding to be let off the bus before reaching a bus stop.

The offender is described as a White man between 35 and 50 years old.

mass-transit-looking-to-identify-man.png
Mass Transit Detectives
man-breaks-cta-glass.png
Mass Transit Detectives

If you have any information, you can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 2:10 PM

