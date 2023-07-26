Fox Lake man sets fire to business after being fired in Unincorporated Antioch

Uni. Antioch, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested for starting fires at a business after being fired by his former employer on Tuesday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 11:50 p.m., deputies responded to an automotive business, in the 25500 block of Route 173, for a report of a fire.

A 911 caller reported driving by the business and seeing flames outside in the parking lot area. They also related that it appeared a person was intentionally starting fires on the property.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and located Jonathan V. Tracy, 31, of Fox Lake, who just set fire to a motorcycle parked outside the business. The motorcycle was engulfed in flames upon the arrival of deputies, the office said.

Tracy appeared irate and was shouting that he wanted to speak to his former boss. Sheriff's deputies determined Tracy was an employee at the business and was fired earlier in the day.

The office said he began setting fire to items in the parking lot in an attempt to lure his former boss to the scene because he wanted further explanation as to why he was fired.

The office said he used gasoline and oil to try and spread the fire.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Tracy and charged him with arson. The Antioch Fire Protection District extinguished the flames.

Tracy remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing on Wednesday.