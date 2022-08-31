Man seriously wounded in shooting in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Lowe around 8:45 a.m.

Police said a 48-year-old man was outside when a vehicle approached, and an unknown offender exited and fired shots.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.